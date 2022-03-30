The superintendent of Moulton Water Department is appealing the mayor’s decision to fire him after receiving a termination letter on Friday, about two weeks after he was suspended with pay.
Jay Johnson was placed on paid leave on March 9 after being accused of verbally harassing another city employee, according to Mayor Roger Weatherwax.
Johnson’s attorney Grant Wright said a verbal altercation did occur between Johnson and a supervisor of the gas department but added that the incident does not warrant termination.
Johnson said he and Wright are appealing to a personnel board later this week after meeting with the mayor and a team of city attorneys on Wednesday.
“(The meeting) was just a formality for the retroactive allegations he made up,” Johnson said. Johnson and his attorney were informed last Monday of additional allegations filed against him.
Weatherwax accused Johnson of “insubordination,” and said Johnson had taken an overnight trip on city business without authorization from the City Council.
After Johnson files the appeal, Weatherwax said the City of Moulton Personnel Board will hear the allegations and statements from witnesses before determining whether the actions against Johnson were appropriate.
City Council members Cassandra Lee, Joyce Jeffreys and Brent White say the suspension and termination were not council decisions.
Lee and Jeffreys questioned the mayor’s process of evaluating and documenting the alleged behavior after the additional complaints were filed last week.
“If it happened three months ago, why wasn’t it documented? Why is it being documented now,” Lee asked following a regular Council Meeting last Monday.
“I’m not in agreement with it,” Lee said in the meeting. “And I just want whoever is managing this city to take their job seriously and that means evaluations on you all, that means personnel files that need to be done. So if you’re going to run the city, you run it right.”
Johnson, who has worked for the utility for over 25 years and was named superintendent in 2019, denies the additional allegations and worries about protections on the job moving forward.
“This is not just a job to me, it’s my career. I’m passionate about the job and I’m passionate about our customers,” he said.
Johnson and his attorney said they are hopeful the appeal process will be successful.
