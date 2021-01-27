The Lawrence County School System has awarded its Elementary Teacher of the Year and its Secondary Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
This week, Lawrence schools announced Hatton Elementary teacher Heather Jolly as the recipient of the Elementary Teacher of the Year award. For the Secondary award, the school system selected East Lawrence High School Librarian Leah Hembree.
The two teachers were nominated for the award among other Lawrence County educators in December. The two will now move on for consideration in a state teacher of the year contest.
