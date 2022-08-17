Racers return for Courtland’s annual Super Soaker 5K

Crowds gathered in Courtland once again on Saturday—to soak or be soaked—in the town’s annual Super Soaker 5K event, which engages spectators in hosing down racers along the course.
Eighty-one runners braved the heat on Saturday to participate in the annual 5K event held in downtown Courtland. The event, organized by Courtland Community Revitalization Committee began in 2017 and returned for a fifth year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, according to CCRC member Sonja Gillespie.
“Everyone seems to enjoy this event. I was pleased we saw some new faces, and everyone had a really great time,” Gillespie said. “It’s something we plan to keep doing. The event should be back next year.”
She said the event races registered runners from Birmingham and Hartselle this year and saw attendance from area cross country teams and runners.
“We’re proud to have cross country racers participate. This gives them another opportunity to run before their season begins,” she said.
In the past, the event which features 5K races for different divisions as well as a one-mile fun run, was held at Valley Landing Golf Course in Courtland. This year, Gillespie said the event returned to the Courtland square as it was held in its inaugural year.
“We were glad to be back downtown. It worked out really well,” she said. “I’d like to thank the Town of Courtland, our police department and the fire department for their support and participation. They help make the event a huge success.”
Each year, runners look forward to being sprayed by the Courtland Fire Department’s Ladder 1 as they pass the truck stationed along the racecourse.
The 2022 races awarded four overall winners, according to Gillespie. Laurie Orth, first-place female overall in the 5K, finished with a time of 23 minutes and 43 seconds; Calob Miley was awarded first-place overall in the male division with a time of 17 minutes and 41 seconds. In the one-mile run, Brianna Brown placed first with a time of eight minutes and 27 seconds, and Blitz Johnson placed first among male runners with a time of eight minutes and 37 seconds, Gillespie said.
Gillespie also thanked 11 sponsors, including Chief and Snoogies Barbecue, Joe Wheeler EMC, Courtland Baptist, CB&S Bank, Martin Farms, Body Burn Fitness, Bank Independent, Servico, Sibley Oil, Sound Made EZ, and Pepsi, who made the 2022 Super Soaker races possible.
Funds raised from the event go towards organizing other CCRC events throughout the year. This year, Gillespie said the event also raised $500 to be donated to a recovery fund for Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp, who was severely injured in an on-duty crash in June.
