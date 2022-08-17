Racers return for Courtland’s annual Super Soaker 5K

Courtland’s 5th annual Super Soaker 5K saw 81 racers participate in the unique event, which allows spectators to soak runners from the sidelines as they pass by on the racecourse.

Crowds gathered in Courtland once again on Saturday—to soak or be soaked—in the town’s annual Super Soaker 5K event, which engages spectators in hosing down racers along the course. 

Eighty-one runners braved the heat on Saturday to participate in the annual 5K event held in downtown Courtland. The event, organized by Courtland Community Revitalization Committee began in 2017 and returned for a fifth year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, according to CCRC member Sonja Gillespie. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.