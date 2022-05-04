Lawrence students place in SkillsUSA State Conference

The Lawrence County Career Technical Center is celebrating six of its students who brought home medals after competing in the SkillsUSA State Conference last week.
Three LCCTC Electronics & Robotics students swept the Electronics Technology competition, program instructor Pam Crumpton said.
Cody Wilson received a gold medal and will advance to the National Conference. Cody Seay earned the silver medal, and Nick Dunlap placed third and received the bronze in the competition.
Three Cosmetology students also earned accolades in their competitions, Crumpton said.
Olivia Mitchell was awarded silver in Cosmetology, Anna Mitchell earned silver in Nail Care, and Kylee Davis won silver in Esthetics.
The three-day State Conference was held April 25 to April 27 at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. SkillsUSA is a state and national program aimed at fostering foundational skills for students readying to enter the workforce.
SkillsUSA provides students with opportunities to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-word scenarios, according to the program for students in health sciences, STEM, hospitality & tourism, manufacturing, public safety and other industries.
After winning gold at the state level, Wilson will have the opportunity to attend the national competition, which is being held in Atlanta from June 20 to June 24.
Crumpton said Seay and Dunlap will have the opportunity to attend the conference as well.
“We would like to send all three students,” she said. “Two are seniors, and Nick is a returning student. He’ll be competing again next year, so this will be a learning experience for him.”
The students will have to raise $5,000 for the competition before the event. Crumpton said all 30 LCCTC students in the same program are helping to fundraise to send Wilson, Seay and Dunlap this summer.
The deadline to register for nationals is May 14, Crumpton added. She said a portion of the fee must be paid to secure the three slots.
Those interested in donating or signing up for the LCCTC Calendar Fundraiser may contact Crumpton by calling 256-905-2425, extension 12. Crumpton can also be reached via email at pcrumtpon@lawrenceal.org.
