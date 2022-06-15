The Mid-South Puller Association is bringing a Truck & Tractor Pull to Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 16. Moulton Lion Kenny Hood said the event will be one of two Mid-South Tractor Pulls held in Alabama this year—the second event being held in Lexington on Aug. 12 and 13. Gates will open in Moulton at 5 p.m. the night of the event. The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League event, Roaring on the Fairgrounds, will begin at 7 p.m. The Lions Club is now accepting sponsorships for the event. For more information, visit the Moulton Lions Club Facebook page. Proceeds from the event will further local and international charity efforts through the Moulton Lions Club.
