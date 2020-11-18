The deadline to purchase a tree for Lawrence County’s 2020 Christmas on the Square tree trail is Wednesday.
The official opening date for COTS 2020 is Dec. 4, according to the COTS Committee.
Sponsors may purchase a Christmas tree for $130, which includes a sponsorship sign. For sponsors who purchased a tree last year and already have a sign on file with the Lawrence County Commission, trees cost $120.
Sponsors may also purchase a selfie station, which starts at $200 if the sponsor builds the station. The COTS Committee will assemble selfie stations purchased for $350.
The annual COTS tree trail is a non-profit event, according to the committee. Proceeds from tree trails and selfie stations are used to purchase the trees and supplies for the event. Any funds left after equipment and decorations are purchased goes into an account for next year’s event, the committee said.
Due to COVID-19, Lawrence County’s COTS event will not feature a lighting ceremony or any events that encourage large gatherings while the trail remains open on the Moulton Square, organizers said.
Visitors to the trail of trees may visit the display in downtown Moulton, which is expected to feature at least 200 trees this year, at their own leisure as long as the trail remains open. Organizers said Christmas trees on the trail will be lit nightly in December following the official opening.
The deadline to register is 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Those interested in sponsoring a tree or selfie station should contact the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 256-974-1658 or contact the Lawrence County Commission at 256-974-0063.
For more information, visit the Lawrence County Christmas on the Square Facebook page.
