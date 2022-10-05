Moulton resident arrested on terrorist threat charge

On Sunday, Oct. 2, Moulton police officers arrested and charged Jerry Wayne Keenum for a terrorist threat.
According to Police Chief Craig Knight, Keenum sent a text to someone that contained a reference to a murder/suicide. In the text, Keenum claimed he murdered his wife and would soon commit suicide.
Once the text was reported, Officer Tim Owens and Sergeant Casey Baker responded and requested a 10-33. A 10-33 requires radio priority for an emergency situation; units not involved with the 10-33 must maintain radio silence.
After making contact with Keenum, the suspect was detained in his back yard.
The officers entered the residence and located Keenum's wife asleep in a bedroom. She was unharmed and unaware of the situation.
After confirming Keenum sent the text, the officers charged the suspect with a terrorist threat.
"Due to the fact that Mr. Keenum had sent the text message stating that he was committing a murder/suicide, and that law enforcement calls were disrupted, he was charged with a terrorist threat," Knight explained.
"At the time of this call," said Knight, "Lawrence County deputies were also responding to a fight call in which a person had a weapon."
However, because of the 10-33, the deputies were required to maintain radio silence until the Keenum report was resolved.
Keenum was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. As of writing, there is no bond set.
