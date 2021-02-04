International Country Gospel Music Association “Songwriter of the Year” just tries to make God smile

When Mike Owens of Hatton went to the door and found a package waiting for him, he was overcome with emotions that ran the gamut from elated joy to a sorrow so deep that its razor-sharp edges still cut him to his core.
In the FedEx box, wrapped with care in copious amounts of bubble wrap and nestled in a Styrofoam container was something songwriters of every genre aspire to have on their mantles or in their trophy cases, a Songwriter of the Year Award. This one was from The International Country Gospel Music Association for Songwriter of the Year, 2020.
In an interview with The Moulton Advertiser last week, Owens, who is recovering from COVID-19, said that, “the first thing he thought about when he saw his award for the first time was how he wished his mom could have seen it.” Owens’ mother, Beatrice, died last fall. Often, when sitting with her, he would work on song lyrics. He misses her terribly, but knows that she is in a much better place. Owens wrote “Angels and Mamas” at her bedside. The song has been recorded by James Payne from Nashville and will be released to radio at a later date.
His elation stems from years of writing and submitting songs and finally receiving the recognition he deserves. Owens taught school in Sheffield for 37 years, then retired as Assistant Superintendent in 2009.
He started writing poetry while in college, just as a pastime, jotting down phrases and tidbits of things that stuck in his mind, or sometimes flitted through it without lingering long enough for him to get it down on paper.
He eventually penned his first novel, “When Cotton Was King” in 2010. He met Cheryl Sparks at a book signing event for his book. Cheryl, who owned a publishing company with a man by the name of James Freeze, was already writing songs and pitching them to producers and artists. When she asked to see some of his poems, Owens passed some along to her never dreaming that his poems would be transformed into lyrics, but that’s exactly what happened.
Freeze, who currently plays in Whispering Bill Anderson’s band, wrote the music which made the magic happen, giving sound and movement to the poems, turning them into beautiful songs that would one day climb to number one on various charts. But that would come later, there was a lot of foot work to be done first.
In 2010, Freeze took the songs to Nashville where he made demos of several. Then Owens took it upon himself to pitch them to a few country gospel, gospel bluegrass and Southern gospel artists and their producers. Sometimes people gave them a call back. Sometimes they never heard from them again.
It wasn’t until 2018 that Owens formed a publishing company (Music by Oasis) with Freeze and another good friend and co-writer, Randy Fowler, and continued pitching his songs to various artists.
Owens subscribed to several music industry magazines, like Singing News, Christian Voice, and others. He began to study their charts carefully, noting which artists consistently had songs on the charts, particularly the ones that climbed all the way to the top. It was to these artists that he pitched his songs, sending them the demos and soon he began to hear back from some of them.
“I would often just sit and listen to various stars to hear the pitch and tone of their voices,” Owens explained. “If their voice matched a certain song that is the one I’d send them.”
He began to get more and more feedback from them. “Then, at that point, you hope it ends up on the radio,” he said.
In May of 2019, Mike’s song, “I’d Settle for a Dirt Road,” recorded by Chuck Handcock, went to number one on Cashbox and placed on some other charts. “It was very humbling to hear my songs over the radio,” said Owens. “I never dreamed that it would actually happen.”
That was around the time his mom, Beatrice Owens, was still living but going downhill rapidly. “It was the only song she ever heard on the radio. She was my biggest fan,” he said softly. Mrs. Owens passed away last year at the age of 98.
By the first of August 2020, Mike had another song to attain the number one spot, “Stand for the Flag, Kneel at the Cross” was recorded by Terry Davis, of Tyler, Texas. It reached the top billing spot on Cashbox and Christian Voice.
That song was one of 20 possibilities that Owens had sent to Davis. The fact that the others were turned down was a disappointment, but Owens says that he has learned to let rejection roll off of him like water off a duck’s back. “You have to be thick skinned and just let it roll off because that’s just a fact of life,” he said stoically.
In November 2020, just a few months later, “Rosie” reached the number one slot, recorded by Chuck Hancock, who has become one of Owens most dependable artists.
The fourth song that Owens penned to climb all the way to the top of the Cashbox Charts was titled, “Not Just a Cross in the Ground,” recorded by Mike Leichner. It also reached number four on the Christian Voice charts. This one is available on YouTube accompanied by a video.
On January 1, 2021, just a few weeks ago, “The Wishing Well,” recorded by Gena Roberts of Hamilton, reached number one, on Cross Country’s Top 100, and earned a place on the Christian Voice chart, where it still is at the present time.
Owens ‘gustimates’ that he has penned over 200 songs, since he began writing not all that long ago. “All of my songs begin with the lyrics since I do not play an instrument,” he explained.”At some point, a melody will show up in my mind and I’ll record it on a digital recorder. Since I don’t play an instrument, I share the lyrics and tune with a co-writer or artist who can play and make the songs “sing.” We may end up using my melody, but, in many cases, the artist will hear a different one and we’ll go with what is best for the song. “I always begin with the hook line. Not being able to play is not an obstacle for me. God gave me a gift to write. He gave others a gift to play. I just do my part and then hook up with someone who can help me get the song finished and ready to pitch.”
Mike has written songs in as little as three or four hours - or as long as three or four months. “Cross in The Ground” took two months. “I have waken up in the middle of the night when a hook line would come to me, and I would reach over and jot it down so that I wouldn’t forget it,” he laughed. “Once the main idea comes to me, it’s just a matter of time until the rest falls into place.”
He keeps sticky notes and pen and paper handy around the house and in his car, never knowing when inspiration might hit him. He might be in town talking to an old friend, when BOOM! Someone will say something and Owens recognizes that it’s the perfect hook line.
Owens isn’t strictly a professional slave to one genre, he loves them all and says that some songs were just made for Country, Bluegrass, or for Gospel. Sometimes they bring back memories of the farm, a family gathered in a dining room or anywhere that people connect with family, bygone times, home and God. And of course, their dogs.
Owens and his wife, Regina, who is his second biggest fan, attend Hatton Church of Christ. God shows up in his songs more than anyone or anything.
“I’m honored to have co-written a song called “MY GOD MADE THAT” with Heather Van Deren,” said Owens. “The video and lyrics are a tribute to the awesome God we serve.”
Owens says that he writes for two reasons, and neither is for the money. “First, I write to glorify God, to try to please Him in whatever I do, and secondly, to encourage people to get up, go out and make the world a better place.”
“If you write for money, unless you have a blockbuster country hit, you’ll starve to death,” he laughed.
He describes most of his songs as upbeat and hopeful, “I feel that God gives them to me and I just have to write them,” he said.
Songwriting often requires that people get away by themselves. Owens is no exception. When he is having trouble he sometimes bounces ideas off of his most supportive fan, Regina.
He and Regina have been married for fifty years. “She is an English major, and she has been very patient with me,” he laughed. “She tries to correct my grammar and in some cases that just doesn’t work.”
“Mainly, I guess my songs are my way of trying to make God smile,” he said.
You can hear or purchase Mike Owens songs by googling the artists listed in the article. They have websites where their music can be downloaded. Some of them can be found on YouTube, or you can purchase them directly from Owens by contacting him at mowens4967@yahoo.com
Other songs by Mike Owens include: “I Want It Back Like It Was,” recorded by Chuck Hancock;
“My God Made That,” recorded by Heather Van Deren;
“Daddy, If God’s Like You,” recorded by the Reed Brothers, accompanied by vocalist T. Graham Brown;
“Life is Good,” recorded by James Payne;
The Reed Brothers included four of Owens songs on one of their CDs titled, “The Last Song,” which is also the title of one of the four songs Owens co-wrote with Nick Reed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.