ACES offers Private Well Program workshop May 16th

Curl

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System - Alabama Private Well Program (APWP) is an educational resource available to private well owners throughout Alabama.  They want people to learn about your groundwater to better understand risks and develop resources to help people maintain their  well water quality. Learn about well water testing, the basics of well stewardship, and how to interpret water quality test results. 

Register at //aub.ie/northwestwells. The first 30 participants who register will also receive a free educational bacteria screening of their well water. Workshop attendees can speak directly with water researchers and APWP staff and learn about the program. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.