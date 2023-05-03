ACES offers Private Well Program workshop May 16th

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System - Alabama Private Well Program (APWP) is an educational resource available to private well owners throughout Alabama. They want people to learn about your groundwater to better understand risks and develop resources to help people maintain their well water quality. Learn about well water testing, the basics of well stewardship, and how to interpret water quality test results.
Register at //aub.ie/northwestwells. The first 30 participants who register will also receive a free educational bacteria screening of their well water. Workshop attendees can speak directly with water researchers and APWP staff and learn about the program.
This workshop is available to private well owners in or near Lawrence and Winston counties, Alabama on May 16th at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (11450 AL Hwy. 33, Moulton, AL 35650) at 6:00 p.m.
During this workshop, you will learn about resources available to you as a well owner and the importance of testing well water. The first 30 participants who register will also receive a free educational bacteria screening of their well water. Topics to be covered include the basics of well owner stewardship, groundwater of Winston and Lawrence County, contamination of groundwater, bacterial test, interpreting test results, and recommended treatment, and time for questions.
A free educational bacteria screening will be offered for the first 30 registrants. However, registrants must pick up a sample bottle at the Lawrence or Winston County Extension Office by May 16, 2023. The Lawrence County Extension Office is located at Lawrence County Agricultural Center 13075 AL-157, Suite 6, Moulton, AL 35650. Office hours are 8:00 - 4:30 Monday through Friday, Call (256) 974-2464 for questions. The Winston County Extension Office is located at John Nichols Building 24714 Hwy. 195, Rm. 1, Double Springs, AL 35553. Office hours are from 7:30 - 12:00, 12:30-4:00 Monday through Friday. Call (205) 489-5376 for questions.
The day of the workshop, plan to take a water sample. Details about collecting a sample are in a packet sent upon registration. If possible, this sample should not be taken before 3 p.m. on the day of the workshop. The samples must be run within 24 hours of collection, so it is important to label your sample container with the date and time of collection. If you do collect a water sample, bring the sample container and the water questionnaire (sent upon registration) to the workshop.
To register visit //aub.ie/northwestwells or contact the Lawrence or Winston County office. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let Jessica Curl (334) 844-3809 or jcurl@auburn.edu know if you have accessibility needs at least two weeks prior to the event. www.aces.edu
