Chamber awards 2021 Lawrence County Citizen of the Year

Cathy Sanderson, the Clinic supervisor for Lawrence County Health Department, was named Lawrence County’s 2021 Citizen of the Year at the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce annual year-end banquet on Tuesday.
“Kind, selfless, a good neighbor, sympathetic…these words describe most of the people living in Lawrence County,” Cindy Collins, one of the three who nominated Sanderson for the award, wrote to the Chamber. “To select one person as the Lawrence County Citizen of the Year, you must look beyond these traits… the person must be a leader, creative, a listener, flexible, organized, determined, committed…the person this list describes is Cathy Sanderson.”
Sanderson was one of two other finalists for the award. Chamber President & CEO Craig Johnston said a panel of 18 judges voted anonymously. The first runner up was Lawrence County Commissioner Kyle Pankey, and the second runner up was Lawrence County Health Department volunteer Cindy Collins.
“It was extremely close. The recipient won by a single vote,” Johnston said. “Our judges read over each nomination letter carefully, and the person selected is truly someone who makes an impact throughout the entire county.”
Sanderson was nominated by Collins and Phyllis Taylor, who each volunteer at the county’s health department. The Lawrence Chamber also received a nomination letter from Sanderson’s husband, Scott, on her behalf.
“Cathy is an RN and has been a faithful employee of the Alabama Department of Public Health, this December will make 45 years,” Scott Sanderson wrote. “She has been Clinic Manager for the Lawrence County Health Department for the past 30 years. Cathy’s dedication to the health department over the years has given the people of Lawrence County a clinic to be proud of.”
The three of Sanderson’s supporters all used the word “dedication” to describe their nominee, adding that she devotes much of her free time to bettering her community.
“Mrs. Sanderson has always been diligent in meeting the demands of her career and serving the citizens of Lawrence County, but since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Cathy has emerged to the status of hero,” Collins and Taylor wrote.
Collins said the Lawrence health clinic saw a drastic increase in the number of patients it saw in a day from about 20 on average before the start of the pandemic to an average of about 200 a day.
“(Sanderson) met the crisis head-on and never flinched,” she said. “Each day was a new challenge as guidelines and protocols changed daily… Cathy’s organizational skills were so evident when she not only supervised her regular staff, but she added a volunteer program, which involved 50 members of the county.”
Collins and Taylor said Sanderson made sure the volunteers had adequate space, equipment and training, but also successfully added the “the needs of the volunteer program” to her regular workload.
“Mrs. Sanderson always stressed to everyone involved, ‘the clients come first.’ Cathy made it clear that each client deserved confidentiality, respect, humility, and patience,” Collins and Taylor wrote. “She is the shining example of the Golden Rule.”
The two describe Sanderson as tireless and motivated when it came to addressing the needs of her community and challenges the clinic faced amid the pandemic.
“She worked nonstop, getting to work an hour early, skipping lunch when necessary and working late,” Collins and Taylor wrote. “She was given a monumental task, but she met it without complaint or lack of faith that she could handle it. She went way beyond just ‘handling it.’”
Sanderson’s husband said that her dedication to the clinic extended beyond her work hours even before the pandemic.
“During unique situations such as ice storms, tornadoes, and COVID, Cathy has always put the health of the department first, spending hours at home and at the clinic before and after hours to do what’s necessary for the good of the clinic and the citizens of Lawrence County,” he said.
Scott Sanderson argues that Lawrence County’s Health Department is among the best in the state thanks to his wife’s efforts as well as those she works alongside.
“For years, the Lawrence County Health Department has provided, and continues to provide important community services,” he wrote. “For this reason, I feel Cathy Sanderson, the staff and volunteers of Lawrence County Health Department are deserving of Citizen of the Year.”
As 2021 Citizen of the Year, Cathy Sanderson will be asked to serve as grand marshal for the 2022 Moulton Christmas Parade in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.