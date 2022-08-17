Only one local school system has all the bus drivers it requires as students begin classes this week, and two local systems have desperate needs for new drivers despite the state increasing the amount it provides for their pay by 4%.

Cliff Booth, Morgan County Schools transportation director, said his district has 111 routes with 110 full-time drivers to work them. He said he currently has two openings for full-time positions, but no substitutes available to cover for absences.

