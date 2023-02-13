Missing man found deceased in Bankhead

Three weeks after he was last seen, Lawrence County resident Chad Garrie was found deceased in Bankhead National Forest.
His mother, Marsha Moses, released the news on Facebook Sunday, Feb. 12. A searcher located the remains Saturday along a ridge that Garrie frequently visited. According to Moses, the man “followed God’s voice and went directly to my son after all the days of searching.”
Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed the remains were Garrie's. An off-trail hiker from Limestone County found him Saturday morning.
The Alabama Department of Forensics will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.
"There was really no mechanism of injury that I could see," said Norwood. "That's why I sent him for an autopsy."
According to Norwood, the ADF will also run a toxicology report.
Garrie went missing Wednesday, Jan. 25. He was on his way to hunt flint in Indian Tomb Hollow. He parked his truck in front of a metal gate along County Road 86. However, Garrie never returned to his truck.
An unnamed resident near Indian Tomb Hollow said he and his neighbors witnessed Garrie’s truck parked alongside County Road 86, but they assumed it belonged to a group of deer hunters that frequent the area. The resident was uncertain which day they saw the truck.
Friends and family immediately began searching for Garrie in Bankhead last week after his truck was located at Indian Tomb Hollow on Thursday, Feb. 2. Numerous volunteers joined the effort.
The next day, search and rescue teams coordinated a massive search with K-9 units and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The ALEA utilized a helicopter to aid the search.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, members of the search teams rappelled into caves and rock crevices with hopes of finding Garrie, but the efforts failed to locate any sign of Garrie.
Consistent rainfall two weeks ago led to flooding in the Indian Tomb Hollow area and along County Road 86. The nasty weather hindered the search and painted a bleak picture as each day brought no sign of Garrie’s whereabouts.
Despite the lack of news, Garrie’s family remained hopeful. But on Saturday, their worst fears were found.
Amidst their mourning, Moses and the family will rest in the knowledge that he “is safe with the One that loves him more.”
