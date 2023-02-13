Missing man found deceased in Bankhead

Garrie

Three weeks after he was last seen, Lawrence County resident Chad Garrie was found deceased in Bankhead National Forest.

His mother, Marsha Moses, released the news on Facebook Sunday, Feb. 12. A searcher located the remains Saturday along a ridge that Garrie frequently visited. According to Moses, the man “followed God’s voice and went directly to my son after all the days of searching.”

