The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least one suspect after a burglary was reported at an East Lawrence restaurant over the weekend.
The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the incident Friday morning after Los Compas Mexican Restaurant was broken into some time after closing Thursday night, but before reopening Friday, according to Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.
“We have an investigation following up,” he said. “Anyone with any additional information that might help us identify the suspect is asked to call us at the Sheriff’s Department.”
Los Compas opened on Alabama 24 in Trinity on Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.