The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Spooktacular drive-thru trick or treat event is happening in Moulton on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 4 p.m.
Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to stop by the Lawrence County Chamber Office, located in Suite 4 at 15379 Alabama 24 in Moulton, that Saturday evening. The Chamber will hand out treat bags to visitors as long as supplies last, Chamber Director Craig Johnston said.
“(Visitors) do not get out of (their) vehicles. Just simply drive by the front doors and we’ll hand the bags off,” he said. “Bags will be prepared using appropriate safety practices.”
The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the public. Costumes are encouraged and welcome. For more information, visit the Chamber of Commerce online at www.lawrencealabama.com.
