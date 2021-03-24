Town Creek residents may notice new trash cans sitting on their curbside after the town made the first preparations for its new garbage collection service this week.
Mayor Mike Parker said the town will initiate the service on April 1 after Town Creek received a $120,000 USDA Community Facilities Direct grant to purchase a sanitation truck and 500 trash cans. The entire project estimated $160,000.
Parker said the project will improve the town’s infrastructure and add to Town Creek’s listed assets in future business recruitment. He said the program will also make trash collection more accessible to Town Creek residents, who are currently served by Lawrence County Solid Waste.
“Lawrence County did a good job, but our trucks are smaller. They can reach some of the places the county’s larger trucks had trouble getting to,” said Parker. “We’ll also be here to answer complaints or questions. If anyone (has collection) skipped, we’ll be able to pick it up the same day.”
Residents on the county’s service pay a base rate of $14 each month for trash collection. Town Creek residents will pay a base rate of $15 for one can and $20 for two trash cans, Parker said.
Town Creek began distributing the trash cans this week. Parker said residents’ cans are replaced at the time of their last garbage pickup by Lawrence County. He said residents will continue to have trash picked up on their usual collection days, though changes to the route schedule may be announced at a later date.
Town Creek will dispose of collected trash at the same landfill utilized by Lawrence County Solid Waste—Morris Farm Landfill, located in Hillsboro.
According to USDA Rural Development authorities, the town’s move to provide its own sanitation services will “eventually save tax dollars by not having to pay the outside vendor for these same services.”
The program will provide additional job opportunities to the local area, according to USDA Rural Development.
“Thanks to the USDA grant, the town has only a little money invested,” Parker said. “(The project) also helps our borrowing power for the future. Any time we can own our own utilities, we’re investing in our future and improving our infrastructure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.