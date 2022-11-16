A solar-panel manufacturer is bringing more than 700 jobs to Lawrence County with production beginning in 2025, according to state, county and company officials who gathered to make an announcement today.
Officials with First Solar, based in Tempe, Arizona, plan to build a $1.1 billion manufacturing facility on the south end of the Mallard Fox Creek West Industrial Park near the Morgan County line.
Tabitha Pace, president and CEO of the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board, said she is excited about First Solar’s decision to locate its manufacturing facility in the county.
“Our team, from the state down to the local level, has worked extremely hard to make this project a reality. First Solar will have a tremendous impact on our economy and region,” Pace said in a statement distributed this afternoon by Gov. Kay Ivey's office. “We look forward to building those relationships for a successful future.”
The announcement comes more than eight years after International Paper closed its Courtland mill in March 2014 and took 1,100 jobs and tax revenue with it. At the time, the IP plant was the largest employer in the county.
