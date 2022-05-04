Two Lawrence County natives have been appointed to the Young Farmers Advisory Board for Alabama Farm Credit.
Red Land Cotton co-owner Anna Yeager Brakefield, of Huntsville, and Steadman Rutherford, of Lawrence County, are among nine young farmers—aged 26 to 37—selected to advise the lending cooperative on the financing needs and challenges facing young, beginning and small producers in the region.
Brakefield partners with her father, Mark Yeager, to operate Red Land Cotton in Moulton, Alabama. The farm-to-home textile company creates heirloom-inspired bedding, bath and loungewear made entirely from cotton grown on their family farm.
Rutherford and his wife, Christina, raise cattle and produce grain in Lawrence County, where he was born and raised.
Other advisory board members appointed to the board include Ben Brown, Southside; Erin Duke, Munford; Chad Grace, Jasper; Jerry Allen Newby Jr., Limestone County; Karah Skinner, Fruithurst; Jordyn Upchurch, Lineville; and Ellie Watson, Autaugaville.
"This is an exceptional group of leaders representing all aspects of agriculture. We at Alabama Farm Credit are honored to have them serve on our inaugural Young Farmer Advisory Board," said Mel Koller, Alabama Farm Credit's chief executive officer.
"Young and beginning producers face the obstacles of establishing, growing and sustaining their businesses for not only themselves but their families too. These challenges allow these young leaders to look at everyday strategies differently, and we are so excited to gain value from working together with them," Koller said. "Agriculture is always about relationships, and creating strong ties with the next generation of leaders will ensure we work toward a prosperous future together. Together we grow."
Alabama Farm Credit finances farmers, agribusinesses, rural homeowners and landowners in northern Alabama. It is headquartered in Cullman and has branch offices in Albertville, Athens, Cullman, Talladega and Tuscumbia.
The financing co-op is a part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, a network of rural lending cooperatives established in 1916.
