Two Lawrence County High School students and an Austin High senior were recently awarded scholarships through the Southeastern Diversity Project.
Lawrence County High graduate Cody Seay and East Lawrence High graduate Alex Stewart, who is also a student of the Lawrence County Signature School, were each awarded the scholarship. SDP also awarded Austin High graduate Natia Johnson.
The Southeastern Diversity Project Scholarship is awarded to high school seniors who have experienced challenges throughout their academic careers yet are dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion within their communities, according to SDP representative Monja Parker.
