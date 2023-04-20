Courtland, Moulton declare April "National Donate Life Month"

Two Lawrence County cities have pledged to recognize April as National Donate Life Month. Mayor Linda Peebles of Courtland and Mayor Roger Weatherwax of Moulton signed proclamations to acknowledge the pledge and raise awareness for organ donation.
“People signing up to be organ donors are near and dear to my heart,” said Peebles. “I have been an organ donor since June of 2000 when I donated a kidney to my older brother Glenn Peebles. There is no way to describe how special it made me feel, being able to give him a second chance at living a productive and longer life.”
Peebles said personal experience as an organ donor gives her hope others will decide to sign up and raise awareness.
“I just want to ask people to think about becoming an organ donor,” said Peebles. “And if you decide to, just let your family know so when the time comes you can save someone else’s life. I promise you will not regret it.”
On Monday, April 17, the Moulton City Council unanimously approved the proposal to declare April National Donate Life Month. Weatherwax joined other north Alabama mayors in Florence on Wednesday, April 12 to sign the proclamation.
“It’s a great thing to do, and it’d be great for everybody to consider being an organ donor,” said Weatherwax.
Weatherwax added that approximately 1,200 lives are saved each year at UAB Hospital through organ donations.
According to the UAB’s Abby Litozski, more than 100,000 Americans and almost 1,300 Alabamians are currently on the national transplant waiting list. Every nine minutes a name is added. On average, 17 people die each day while waiting for an organ transplant; one donor can save eight lives.
“I’m so passionate about it because without it I would not be alive today,” said Trent Stephenson, a Legacy of Hope ambassador who organized the signings. “I had nine heart attacks. I had 11 stints. I had five bypass surgeries.
“I had a massive heart attack in February of 2022. When I got into the hospital, I had double pneumonia in my lungs and almost died. [The doctor] came in my room, and she said, ‘Trent, there’s just nothing else I can do with this heart.’”
After undergoing dozens of tests at UAB, he was admitted to the hospital. They placed a balloon in his heart to assist blood flow.
“I said, ‘How long am I going to be in here?’” Stephenson recalled. “They said, ‘You’ll be here until you get a heart.’ [I] didn’t know if that was going to be a day or two or if it was going to be a year.”
Eleven days later, a surgeon removed a heart from a donor at a hospital in the midwest. He flew with it back to UAB, where he immediately operated on Stephenson.
“He said once he got everything in, he just touched it with his little finger, and it started beating,” said Stephenson.
When he woke up, he felt different. But it was just the start.
“Now… I feel like, in my mind, I could go run a marathon,” said Stephenson. “My body has not caught up to that yet. But my mind [is] feeling good. I’m feeling normal.”
With fresh energy and a new purpose, Stephenson is determined to intercede for the names on the growing list.
“You never know when you’re going to need one,” said Stephenson. “I wouldn’t have made it through another heart attack. I’ve got a picture of my old heart, and it’s just black all over.”
“One of the things we don’t think about is the ripple effect,” said Litozski. “It’s Trent’s life that is being saved, but it’s his wife, his children, the grandchildren he is able to see being born, that he wouldn’t be here for otherwise.”
If interested in registering to become a donor or for more information, visit LegacyofHope.org.
