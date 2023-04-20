Courtland, Moulton declare April "National Donate Life Month"

Moulton Mayor, Roger Weatherwax, signing a proclamation for National Organ Donor Month (Legacy of Hope).

Two Lawrence County cities have pledged to recognize April as National Donate Life Month. Mayor Linda Peebles of Courtland and Mayor Roger Weatherwax of Moulton signed proclamations to acknowledge the pledge and raise awareness for organ donation.

“People signing up to be organ donors are near and dear to my heart,” said Peebles. “I have been an organ donor since June of 2000 when I donated a kidney to my older brother Glenn Peebles. There is no way to describe how special it made me feel, being able to give him a second chance at living a productive and longer life.”

