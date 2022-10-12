A teenage boy seriously wounded by a gunshot Monday in Trinity remained at UAB Hospital Tuesday according to the Trinity Police Department.
The boy was initially taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transferred to UAB, Trinity Police Chief Michael Hughes said. The boy's condition wasn't available.
Trinity police responded to a call at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near Mountain Cove Road and found the victim, whom Hughes said was between 13 years old.
Hughes said another teenage boy discharged the firearm and it was likely accidental. No charges have been filed in the incident, but it remains under investigation.
“You never know how things shake out,” Hughes said. "Investigations take time, and we have to get all our ducks in a row."
He said he couldn't release additional details, including the type of firearm involved, because of the ongoing investigation and the involvement of juveniles.
Hughes also said the juvenile is a Moulton, AL resident and attends Moulton Middle School.
There will be a prayer vigil at Moulton Baptist Church tonight (Oct. 12) at 6:00 pm for the juvenile and his family, according to their social media page. The public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.