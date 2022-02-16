Decatur woman arrested in Moulton for drug possession

A Decatur woman is facing drug charges in Lawrence County after speeding through a wreck area and failing to move over for emergency vehicles in Moulton, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Charlisa Monique Johnson, 32, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report released on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Johnson was pulled over by Moulton police officers on Alabama 157 the previous weekend while the officers were working the scene of a wreck at the Court Street intersection, according to the report.
“Officer Tim Owens observed a vehicle approaching them at a higher rate of speed than was safe for the wreck area. The (vehicle) failed to slow down and did not move over for the emergency personnel that were working the wreck,” the report states.
Owens discovered the license plate on Johnson’s vehicle—a 2019 Chevrolet Cruz—had been switched and was actually registered to a 2019 Toyota Corolla, according to the police report.
Owens stopped Johnson’s vehicle near the Alabama 157 and Alabama 24 intersection, and while speaking with her, detected “a strong odor of marijuana,” the report said.
An investigation revealed two glass jars containing marijuana and 36 pills wrapped in plastic, which Johnson identified as Ecstasy.
“(I) would like to commend the officers for working hard for the citizens of Moulton and for being diligent in performing their duties,” Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight stated in the report.
Johnson was booked into the Lawrence County Jail, where she was later released on $2,800 bond.
