18-year-old found after being lost in Bankhead National Forest

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's office, a call for service came in at approximately 10:30 a.m. July 12th, of an 18 year old male that may have wondered off into the woods near the Black Warrior Check-in Station on County Road 9 in Bankhead National Forrest.
Deputies arrived and located a vehicle belonging to the 18-year-old. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Multi Agency Search and Rescue, along with Randall’s Adventure and Training Search & Rescue (RAT-SAR), Northwest Alabama K-9, Morgan County Search and Rescue, Christian Aid Ministry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Cadets, ALEA helicopter, and the U.S. Forestry Law Enforcement units arrived for the search.
The Lawrence County EMA office setup a command post. At approximately 6:15 p.m. one of the search teams spotted the 18-year-old near Borden Creek approx. 2 miles from where the teenager entered the woods. The teenager was escorted to the nearest road and transported to the command post. The young man stated that he went into the woods to do some thinking and became lost. The teenager was provided food and water and left with family members.
Sheriff Sanders would like to thank the agencies that came together for this search and rescue operation.
