First Grade
A - Madilyn Blankenship, Emmi Kerby, Daylen Pitt, Jackson Sims, Kayson Smith, Ariana Vance, Zander Williamson
B - Haley Bennett, Callie Little, Judd Williamson
Second Grade
A - Raelynn Jozwiak, Grayson Lopp, Hazel Spillers
B - Zara Jamshidi, Bentley May
Third Grade
A - None
B - Nevaeh Bennett, Presley Borden, J.C. Byars, Adli Kerby, Annesty Smyth
Fourth Grade
A - Addison Abbott, Aiden Abbott, Cinnamin Byars, Lillian Coan, Gideon Gallahair, Jax Johnson, Gabriel Lopp, Jace Mitchell
B - Jase Blankenship, Jamison Liles, Blayne Little, Aubie Martin, Matt Rollins, Kaylee Smith, Riley Weeks
Fifth Grade
A - Axton Spears, Alyssa Moore, Adley Jones
B - Bryant Calhoun, Adrianna Coon, Justin Sapp, Hunter Smith, Kinslee Smith
Sixth Grade
A - Addison Doty, Lydia Gordon, Emma Hailes, Karley Liles, Zachary May, Hannah Nelms, Whitley Radford, Samantha Rice, Zailyn Williamson
B - Jaxson Brewer, Anna Dotson, Savanah Downs, CJ Mears, Branden Peeden, Ayden Small
