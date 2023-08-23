Lawrence County Master Gardener Association update

Andy Scott speaks to LC Master Gardeners.

Bonnie Hill, City of Moulton employee, was recognized at the July meeting of the Lawrence County Master Gardeners (LCMG) for all the hard work she provides to the City. The hanging baskets she cares for around the city square make the community inviting to visitors. Bonnie noted that she provides supplemental water and care to the hanging basket to keep them healthy. Bonnie received thanks from Ron Mercer, LCMG Program Chair.

Andy Scott, Bankhead National Forest’s District Ranger, was the invited speaker for August. Scott spoke about the role of the National Forests and how the Bankhead National Forest & Sipsey Wilderness are managed. Scott noted they are planting white oak in the forest as part of their long-term management plans.

