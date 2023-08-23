Lawrence County Master Gardener Association update

Bonnie Hill, City of Moulton employee, was recognized at the July meeting of the Lawrence County Master Gardeners (LCMG) for all the hard work she provides to the City. The hanging baskets she cares for around the city square make the community inviting to visitors. Bonnie noted that she provides supplemental water and care to the hanging basket to keep them healthy. Bonnie received thanks from Ron Mercer, LCMG Program Chair.
Andy Scott, Bankhead National Forest’s District Ranger, was the invited speaker for August. Scott spoke about the role of the National Forests and how the Bankhead National Forest & Sipsey Wilderness are managed. Scott noted they are planting white oak in the forest as part of their long-term management plans.
The Lawrence County Master Gardener Association’s membership are graduates of Alabama Extension’s Master Gardener training with community service requirement to become Alabama Master Gardeners. The membership includes community minded people who work on various projects in the county. People who have an interest in becoming a Master Gardener can go through the training offered twice a year. The classes are offered online, with an in-person lab component. The Spring 2024 Master Gardener training session sign-ups will start in November 2023, with a start date of the classes in mid to late January. The Spring 2024 in-person labs will be held in Lawrence County at the Ag Center, with field trips also.
Susan Steele is the current President of the LCMG Association. She can be reached at ssteele1954@yahoo.com. Jayne Luetzow, Regional Extension Agent – Home Grounds coordinates the regional Master Gardener classes through Alabama Extension, she can be reached at mjf0007@auburn.edu
