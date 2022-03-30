In hopes of recruiting new members and broadening its outreach, the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society will hold its monthly meeting at the historic Jackson House in Moulton on Monday, April 4.
“If you are interested in history and preservation, please plan to join us,” the group posted to social media. “We would love to have you! Bring a friend. Refreshments and finger foods will be served.”
The meeting will also offer visitors a tour of the Jackson House, located at 119 College Street, and introduce members of the Jackson House Foundation.
JHF was formed in 2011 to preserve the historic Moulton home. JHF has overseen several renovation projects at the Jackson House in the last year and has now opened the house for private events.
More information about the Jackson House and the History and Preservation Society will be shared at the meeting on Monday. Organizers said door prizes will also be awarded.
The event begins at 6 p.m.
