18 vendors take part in Taste of the Town

Taste of the Town is one of the Rotary Club’s major fundraisers.

Over 300 people gathered inside the Moulton Recreation Center Tuesday, June 6 to take part in Taste of the Town. The annual event, hosted by the Lawrence County Rotary Club, welcomed 18 local restaurants and bakeries for the county-wide culinary exhibition.

Though the final number hasn’t been tallied, Burch estimated the event raised “several thousand” dollars for the club.

