18 vendors take part in Taste of the Town

Over 300 people gathered inside the Moulton Recreation Center Tuesday, June 6 to take part in Taste of the Town. The annual event, hosted by the Lawrence County Rotary Club, welcomed 18 local restaurants and bakeries for the county-wide culinary exhibition.
Though the final number hasn’t been tallied, Burch estimated the event raised “several thousand” dollars for the club.
“I thought it was overwhelmingly positive,” said Rotary president Bobby Burch. “All the restaurants were there, and just about every seat was filled.”
Restaurants from across the county were represented, including Los Compas, Wiggins Grocery, and Butterstick Bistro. A complete list of participants can be found on the club’s Facebook page.
Music was provided by Rudy Terry and Rice Towry. A live auction was held later in the evening.
“I think everybody really enjoyed it,” Burch said. “The food was excellent. I can’t say thank you enough to the restaurants and what all they did.”
To thank the participants, the club sold gift cards for the respective restaurants during the auction. They also presented each with an engraved wooden cutting board, courtesy of Rotary member Jeremy Swindle.
“The restaurants really appreciated those,” Burch said. “Several of the restaurants reached back out to us to thank us and said they had a blast.”
The event will return next year, though Burch expects some changes to reduce crowding.
The event was previously organized by the Lawrence County Civitan Club for 31 years. The club disbanded in 2019. After the pandemic, the Rotary Club voted to start hosting it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.