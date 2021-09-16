“A Lawrence County Legend, Harold Lee White”

Most days you can find him seated behind the wheel of a delivery truck, fighting Birmingham traffic and singing along with the radio, mostly country stations, mostly the old stuff, like a lot of us listen to. The difference between most of us and Harold Lee White is that when the strains of “Whiskey River,” or “Blue Eyes Crying in The Rain,” come rolling across the air waves, it’s someone he knows, someone he’s shared a beer with in dark after-hours clubs from Chicago to the Badlands and back to Nashville.
But it all started in place in North Alabama called Youngtown, not even big enough to be considered a wide spot in the road now; it was once a bustling little commercial spot on the map of Lawrence County. White’s family helped to settle the little farming community where he was born and raised. His sister, Annette, still owns property there, and is recreating their old homeplace where they were born, two boys and three girls, to Lee and Nora White.
His dad bought him a Sears & Roebuck guitar from a catalog for $8 when he was about eight years old. He pretty much taught himself to play by listening to Gene Autrey on the radio, but he had people who did play that he could strive to emulate, and he quickly absorbed the sound so entrenched in the valleys and hollers of these Southern Appalachian foothills that we call home.
He was surrounded by musicians, cousins, and an uncle, Allen Wilson, who played the fiddle, and others, all playing by ear, all talented and willing to show the young boy what they knew. When he was still just a kid, he got a job at WAJF Radio in Decatur, hitchhiking to and from there, to play a thirty-minute spot with Bobby Fuller. “It wasn’t like it is today, not dangerous, you know, everybody hitched a ride to get where they had to go back then, and people would stop and give you a ride as far as they were going,” he reminisced.
He has fond memories of this part of the country, but when he was younger, he couldn’t wait to see the big world, so he left Mount Hope at the age of 18, and headed north like so many young boys and men back then who were lured there by the promise of good paying jobs in the auto industry and because there was nothing here for them except farming and making whiskey, and he wasn’t interested in either of those occupations.
He was there from 1955 until he moved back home to the South, to Birmingham, in the seventies, but there was a whole lot of traveling around the country between then and his return and a whole lot of stories like the one I’m about to tell you now.
For a while he worked a day job, but soon he found his niche in the bars and honkytonks of Chicago, where a lot of displaced Southern folks went to hear the music they grew up with, and to socialize with other people from ‘down home.’ “Heck, there was more country and western music up there than there was down here,” White laughed at the memories.
While in Chicago, he bought a 1962 Fender Telecaster guitar from a buddy who needed some money. “At that time in my life I lived and breathed country music,” he said. “It gets in your blood and you put everything into it, but it’s a God-given talent, and I thank Him every single day for it,” he said humbly.
While working in Highpoint, Illinois, in a car plant, he teamed up with other Lawrence County musicians, Amos and Wilson Hood, who also worked day jobs in the area and played where and whenever the opportunity arose.
Occasionally, the pull of home got so bad that they all piled in somebody’s car and headed South, radio blaring country western tunes as the car brought them closer to the land of kudzu and sorghum syrup, cathead biscuits with homemade apple butter, and Mom’s country ham and red-eye gravy. Harold, and the Wilson boys, Amos, Edward and Dempsey, would no sooner step up on the porch than a crowd would begin to gather out in the yard. Famous for her cooking, Nora White, would start pulling out iron skillets, pots and pans, no matter the time of day or night they arrived. She cooked for company and they arrived in droves.
According to Harold’s sister, Annette Logan, friends and family would hear on the eight-party phone line that the boys were home from up North and they’d know that there was going to be a good time at the White’s house tonight with lots of fun and laughter, music and good food.
“The yard would begin to fill up, cars would be parked near the house and all up and down the road,” she recalled. “Mama and Daddy had the kind of home where people always felt welcome. It was nothing for Mama to feed 35 or 40 people on short notice, but she enjoyed every minute of it, and don’t you think she didn’t! That woman loved to cook!” declared Annette.
But come Monday morning, the guys had to be back on the assembly lines in Illinois, so it was short lived, but much enjoyed and all too short for their parents.
They continued to play at night and on the weekends, and work day jobs, but it wasn’t long before they had a booking agent, Paul Wade, based in Michigan, who managed 31 bands, moving them around the country and keeping them busy enough that they could finally quit their day jobs. Miller was based out of Oklahoma, and he knew most of the club owners and managers who needed talent, so they were hardly ever in one place more than a few nights, but when they did get longer gigs, called “sit-down jobs,” they got to know other musicians who also played around the towns and cities where they were held over. That is how a young musician from Youngtown got friendly with some up and coming musicians whose sound would come to be known as the “Outlaw” music that most of us are familiar with even today. Those guys would often sit around shooting the bull and drinking long after the bars closed to the public for the night. “They were just like a bunch of old women, gossiping about other musicians and what was going on in their circle of friends who were doing pretty much what we were all doing,” laughed White.
He played with the Lyle Brothers, “Gene and Ray had worked with just about everyone on the Grand Ole Opry,” explained White. “The club circuit was a good place to meet people and make connections.”
Now in his 30s, he grew accustomed to going on either before or after people like Willie and Waylon, and was finally making enough money to make it worthwhile to live out of a suitcase and sleep in a bus most of the time.
He loved South Dakota, and recalls seeing Mt. Rushmore and other famous sights while traveling with the band. “We played a sit-down job in Rapid City for two weeks and I grew to love that part of the country,” he said wistfully.
Another sit-down job found him in Lubbock, Texas, at a place called The Cotton Club, known as the place where Willie and Waylon got their start. He worked with another musician by the name of Al Miracle, from Pine Mountain, KY for almost 15 years, but the two remained close friends until Miracle’s death eight years ago. They saw a lot of the country together and White still misses his best friend.
He played with a band called Harold Lee and the Drifters, still playing country/western but branching out some into ZZ Top, Charlie Daniels and other singers who had crossed the divide between rock and country. In a club in Plainview, Texas, they had a sit-down job that brought them once again to the same club where Willie and Waylon were playing, “We played the same stage on alternate weeks for a couple of months. That was a beautiful time,” said White, deep in thought. “I would just sit and talk, heck, I talked to everybody, and learned to play all kinds of music, you have to learn what people request, but we were so tuned in to each other that if one of us heard a song they could pick or sing a few bars of it and we could all pick it up quickly.”
He almost wrote enough words to qualify him as co-writer on a Faron Young song titled, “How Not to be With You.” “I wrote a few bars, and lacked two words qualifying as co-writer,” he explained. Young gave him $20 once just to stay in Nashville one night in case he needed him. He learned a lot more besides just music, and still has some of the colorful language he picked up on the road, “It’s all chicken but the bone, my man,” was and still is his favorite old homily.
He played Gordon Terry’s Terrytown with Joanne Steele, who also attended Mount Hope High School. The first, and one of the best musicians he ever played with was George Morgan. White says he was about 21 at the time and Morgan was a star. “He knew I was scared to death and he came over and told me that he understood how nervous I was, and that he was the same way when he first played at the Grand Ole Opry.”
White played a sit-down job with Del Reeves while in Chicago. Later, he met up with Reeves in Nashville. “Del was looking for a lead man at the time and he walked in and saw me and sat down and offered me the job. I was involved in a custody case about my son and I couldn’t take it,” he said. “But we went out to his house and talked more about it, I just couldn’t travel at that time so it didn’t work out.”
He and Jerry Lee Lewis played Terrytown at the same time. “One of his fingers was bleeding from beating on the piano so hard,” recalled White. “He was cool, though, we were both real young at the time.”
He recalls meeting Loretta Lynn on the road and again at her Hurricane Mills ranch in Tennessee. He’s also visited her homeplace in Butcher Holler, KY, and says that the diminutive singer is a real lady. “She is just beautiful and just downhome people, like she was raised,” he said.
While on a gig in Nashville, he ran into his old friend, Willie, one night at the Boar’s Nest on 16th Ave. They killed a fifth that night, not playing, just catching up on old friends and on each other. “This was before he let his hair grow out,” White laughed.
He also talked music with Tompall, Jim and Chuck Glaser, the Glaser Brothers, from Nebraska and helped to sell their shirts and records at one of their concerts. “He’s with us,” they would tell people on their circuit, indicating White, who was a roadie when not playing himself.
He purchased a ’69 Pontiac LeMans, while touring and often followed the bus hauling their equipment, drums, speakers and guitars, which they had to load and unload and reload at every stop.
“I never let anyone mess with my equipment,” he said. “I always had my fiddle within two feet of me. He proudly shows off his pride and joy, a 1891 German fiddle which he came by after playing at the NCO Club in Madison, Alabama. “I found it at a little flea market on the Morgan/Madison County line and the guy only wanted $35 for it, which I forked over quickly and got out of there before he realized what he had,” White chuckled. “It looked really rough, missing a string and all beat up, but I knew it was worth something and it is, I’ve been offered $10,000 for it and money can’t buy it.”
His daddy passed away in 1973 and he moved back South in ’74. “You could get a job anywhere at that time,” he explained. Now a family man with three children and a wife to support, the road became impossible and he needed a home base, not to mention insurance, so he went to work driving a parts truck for NAPA, and still picked a little gig from timeto-time for a while, but there came a point where he walked off the stage for the final time in 1994. “There was just too much smoke, too much dope and I couldn’t live like that anymore,” he confessed. “I had turned my life over to the Lord and I just walked away from that life.”
Looking back, he says that the best music town is hands down, Nashville. But he fell in love with a little town called Virginia, Minnesota, and he loved Fargo, North Dakota. He saw Yellowstone, and played four nights at a local wateringhole with Patsy Montana in Franklin Park, Ill.
He did gigs with the Ray Price band, and the George Jones band, but never met Jones himself, “He was always under the influence,” said White drily.
At the age of 86, he still likes to get in his car and just drive. He comes home to Lawrence County pretty often, always listening to his old buddies and acquaintances on the radio when coming up I-65. It brings back a lot of memories, mostly good ones. And he thanks God for the opportunities he’s had, the people he’s met, and the long life he has lived to sing, play and tell his stories and especially for his three children, Tommy, Lethea and Bo.
And he’s not done yet, not by half. He would love to come back here soon and meet up with the musicians who can still recall the old days, although they are getting to be fewer and further between. There are others, younger, who came up hearing his name and about his exploits in the music world. He still plays his guitar and his fiddle, and hopefully, one day soon, you’ll get to hear him in person, fingers crossed….
Thanks for sharing your memories, Harold Lee White, you are a true son of the South. Lawrence County has certainly got its share of talent, and you are one of its best!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.