Road construction on a portion of Alabama 33 just south of Moulton began last week, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The project will see about two and a half miles of Alabama 33 resurfaced from the Alabama 36 intersection in the Wren community to Main Street in Moulton, ALDOT spokesperson Seth Burkett said.
He said the project is being contracted by Wiregrass Construction for $985,000 and should be complete within about two months.
ALDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, preparing to slow down and merge inside work zones.
