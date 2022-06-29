Lawrence County elementary students will again benefit from free breakfasts and lunches this fall, according to a statement from the Lawrence school system.
All elementary schools in Lawrence County will provide the meals at no cost to students for the 2022-2023 school year thanks to the school system’s participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, Child Nutrition Program Coordinator Michelle Chenault said.
CEP is a key provision of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010. The program allows schools in low-income areas to eliminate school meal applications, meaning students attending East Lawrence, Hatton, Hazlewood, Moulton, Mt. Hope, or Speake elementary schools do not need to fill out an application for the free meals, Chenault said.
All Lawrence County middle and high school students will pay full price for school meals this year unless the student qualifies for free or reduced meals based on one of the following criteria:
• The student’s household is receiving benefits through DHR in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). This process is referred to as Directly Certified or DC.
• The student’s total household income meets the eligibility qualifications to receive either Free or Reduced priced meals. This will require the household to fill out a Free/Reduced Lunch application.
Chenault said paper applications for the Free/Reduced Lunch program will be provided by the schools. Electronic applications may be accessed at family.titank12.com beginning July 1. Applicants should be sure to select Lawrence County as their school district.
Lawrence School system middle and high school students will continue to pay for meals according to their most recent Free/Reduced Lunch application or DC status for the first 30 days of the school year, Chenault added. “This will give parents time to submit new Free/Reduced Lunch applications as needed,” she said.
Summer 2022 P-EBT
If a student was enrolled in a Lawrence County elementary school for the 2021-2022 school year, that child is eligible to receive Summer P-EBT funds, which are distributed through DHR with assistance from ALSDE and LCCNP. Summer P-EBT payments of $391 are also made possible through the Lawrence Schools participation in the CEP program, Chenault said.
“If your student is enrolled in one or middle schools or high schools, then they will receive the P-EBT funds only if they currently have an income qualifying Free/Reduced Lunch application on file at the Board of Education,” she said.
If a current application is not on file, parents and guardians have until Aug. 31 to submit a new application and be evaluated for approval.
Chenault added that students may apply for the Free/Reduced meal program at any time during the school year. The Aug. 31 deadline for applications is for 2022 Summer P-EBT approval only.
For more information, contact Chenault at 256-227-9903, or by emailing mchenault@lawrenceal.org.
