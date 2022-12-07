The annual Christmas at Pond Spring will take place Sunday, Dec. 11. The event starts at noon and lasts until 4:00 p.m.
Kyla Jo Gray, of the Lawrence County Public Library, will join the attendees at 2:00 p.m. to have story time with the children present. Adults are welcome to sit and listen.
After Gray’s story time, Carrie Jewellson and volunteers from the Friends of the General Joe Wheeler Home group will assist kids as they create their own Christmas ornaments.
Refreshments will be available for all attendees after the kids’ story time. Tours of the grounds are free during the event. The home will be lavished in Christmas decorations and available to tour. Adults entree is $8.00, college, seniors, and military are $5.00, six to 18 years are $3.00, and children under six are free.
The celebration is sponsored by the Friends of the General Joe Wheeler Home.
