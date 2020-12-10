Lawrence School Board member takes office

The Lawrence County School System’s newest board member, Sabrina Barkley for District 3, was sworn into office last week. Barkley was elected for the position on Nov. 3 after running unopposed and former District 3 Board member Beth McCulloch Vinson announced her plans to retire. Barkley was sworn in by Lawrence Probate Judge Greg Dutton in a special ceremony at the Board of Education facility on Nov. 30.

