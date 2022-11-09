Speaking at Rotary...

Last week, guest speaker Kenny “Frog” Johnson joined the Rotary Club to speak and answer questions about the television show “Alabama Shine.” The new show follows moonshine distillers Jimbo Bray and Johnny Griffis as they make and tell the story of Alabama corn liquor. Johnson and other cast members show up throughout the series to assist Bray and Griffis as they make moonshine.  After watching a portion of the first episode, club members asked Johnson questions about his experience on the show. Johnson shared what he has learned of the moonshine process from Bray and about the big-name performers he has met during filming, like Jelly Roll. “Everybody I’ve met, all them country singers and all that, they’re just like us,” said Johnson. “They’ll come up and shake your hand, stand there and talk to you.” Johnson and the rest of the cast are currently filming the remaining episodes of the first season. “Alabama Shine” is available to watch online at TCNToday.com. The Rotary Club meets each Thursday at noon inside the Western Sirloin in Moulton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.