Congrats to LCCTC top ten

Students from Cosmetology and Electronics & Robotics from Lawrence Co Career Technical Center competed in SkillsUSA North District competitions at NWSCC on Friday, March 11. Pictured from left are Asher Mink (2nd Related Technical Math), Mrs. Pam Crumpton (Electronics & Robotics instructor), Chloe Calhoun (top 10 Job Interview), Savanna Jones (top 10 Job Interview), Olivia Mitchell (5th Cosmetology), Jordas Loosier (top 10 Cosmetology), Madison Hitt (4th Related Technical Math), Angel King (top 10 Job Interview), Skye Letson (3rd Related Technical Math), Mrs. Whitney Bennett (Cosmetology instructor). State SkillsUSA competition will take place at the BJCC April 25-27, 2022. Asher, Olivia and Skye will be competing at state. Mrs. Bennett & Mrs. Crumpton have a total of 32 students who will be competing in leadership and technical competitions this year.
