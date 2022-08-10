School officials: RAH students supported as they prepare for a new year at new campuses

Around 130 high school students expected to return to R.A. Hubbard this year will resume classes at another Lawrence County campus after the school was closed permanently in May. 

As Lawrence County Schools readied for a first day back on Thursday, nearly all of the 146 students expected to return to R.A. Hubbard High School—before the Lawrence School Board approved the high school’s closure last spring—were prepping to attend new campuses elsewhere in the county.

Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the school system had plans in place to support the students in their transition, including strategic placement of former R.A. Hubbard teachers and counselors, as well as new bus routes and schedules to accommodate commuting students and pupils attending after-school activities. 

