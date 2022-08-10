School officials: RAH students supported as they prepare for a new year at new campuses

As Lawrence County Schools readied for a first day back on Thursday, nearly all of the 146 students expected to return to R.A. Hubbard High School—before the Lawrence School Board approved the high school’s closure last spring—were prepping to attend new campuses elsewhere in the county.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the school system had plans in place to support the students in their transition, including strategic placement of former R.A. Hubbard teachers and counselors, as well as new bus routes and schedules to accommodate commuting students and pupils attending after-school activities.
“We’re in a really good place and have almost all our (teacher) vacancies filled,” Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said on Tuesday, two days before the school system reopened all its campuses for the 2022-2023 school year. “Overall, our student count looks really strong.”
Smith said about 90% of the students targeted to attend R.A. Hubbard High School in the fall will stay enrolled in the school system. The former high school’s students will attend Hatton High School, East Lawrence High or East Lawrence Middle.
“We’re still reaching out and doing what we can to ensure all those students are accounted for and taken care of,” he said. “A vast majority (remained in the school system).”
District 1 Board member Christine Garner, who cast the lone vote against the closure of the only high school left in her district, said transportation for students is her “biggest concern.”
“They are saying the kids can get to their new schools in under an hour. I just don’t think it’s possible; I’ll have to see it to believe it,” she said, arguing that longer bus rides will dictate how early students’ have to rise and prepare for school.
“If the school needs to make adjustments for that so the students aren’t getting up at the crack of dawn—school schedules are set, so I’m not sure what the answer is. It will become an every day issue. I’m really not happy with the decision. It’s an injustice to our kids in District 1,” Garner said.
She said she is also encouraging the superintendent and central office to keep data on how bus routes are run once classes resume, pointing out that even allowing students to be bused back to their community following extracurriculars could mean getting home late of an evening.
Smith said the school system has plans in place to bus students home following after-school extracurriculars and said the school system will meet challenges head-on.
“We know there will be some hiccups along the way. We plan to stay fluid and address those issues as we can… The R.A. Hubbard students are at the forefront of our concerns,” he said, adding that the school system had plans and procedures in place to support the students in their transition.
Of the 14 former Hubbard High instructors, Smith said 12 are still employed the school system. He said two of the instructors sought employment elsewhere but were not let go due to the school closure.
“We’ve retained a majority of our Hubbard teachers, so the students will have a friendly familiar face when they return to school,” he said. “We have mentors in place for the students. Dr. Judy Phillips—she was a counselor at R.A. Hubbard—she will be assigned to the students. We expect that she will spend half her time at Hatton High and the other half in East Lawrence.”
In a Tuesday school board meeting, the board approved the resignation of former R.A. Hubbard High School principal Rosa Allen-Cooper, who had been temporarily reassigned as a transition liaison to supervise counselors dedicated to R.A. Hubbard students. The reassignment came after the superintendent opened an undisclosed investigation amid the Hubbard school’s proposed closure in March.
Allen-Cooper resigned from the liaison position to accept a role with another school system, Garner said, adding that she looks for the position to be filled before the next board meeting scheduled for Sept. 1.
“That is a very important position,” Garner said. “The person in that role is supposed to help students transition to their new school and help ensure their needs are met, that they are being treated fairly and not discriminated against… We’ll have to vote on it before the person who fills that position will be able to start.”
Despite her concerns about student transportation and the transition support, Garner said she is cheering on the District 1 students and even the school system as the new year begins.
“We are a community without a high school. None of the other communities have gone through this, and we have endured it twice,” she said, referring to the closure of Hazelwood High School in Town Creek in 2010. “I’m not wishing ill will on the school system. I don’t want to see things go badly for the students. That’s not what I’m here for. I am hoping for the best for the students.”
Other actions taken in the Tuesday meeting include the hiring of Chelsea Haggermaker as a physical education teacher at Hazlewood Elementary; Sylvia McDonald, Bart Littrell, and Baylee King as countywide special education teachers; Johnny Chandler as a driver’s education teacher at East Lawrence High; Jana Kimball as an elementary teacher/high dosage tutor at Hatton Elementary; and Brian Williams and Floyd Baker as JROTC instructors at Lawrence County High.
Countywide, Smith said the school system has three classroom positions left to fill as of Tuesday. “Those employees transferred into other positions recently,” he said.
Smith said he expects the board to fill the vacant positions before the next scheduled board meeting set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 1
