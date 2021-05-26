Speaking at Rotary...

Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, spoke to the Rotary Club on Thursday, May 20. Robertson discussed a wide array of legislative topics including a medical marijuana bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey last Monday. Robertson called the new bill one of the most restrictive medical marijuana laws in the country, and said it provides qualifying patients access to medical cannabis. “Even for patients who qualify, they can’t have just any doctor write them a prescription,” Robertson said. “They have to have a doctor with specific training, licensure and experience. It’s a very narrow window.” Robertson said only 25 cannabis dispensaries are licensed in the state to provide cannabidiol pills, creams, patches, suppositories and a very limited supply of gummies intended for children. “There’s nothing to smoke. No plant material,” Robertson said. He said cannabis growers are not permitted to sale outside of the state. He said the bill changes nothing as far as criminal possession of the drug and the prosecution process. Robertson was the Rotary Club’s seventh speaker since the organization resumed structured meetings on April 8 after conducting meetings at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rotary speakers so far this year have included EMA Director Chris Waldrep, Jackson House Foundation Director Tammy Roberts, County Engineer Winston Sitton, Moulton Parks & Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel, and LC Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Craig Johnston. The Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at Western Sirloin in Moulton.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Killer of 9 in California had talked of workplace attacks
- Indie bookstores avoid the worst — so far — from pandemic
- Man charged with kidnapping after teen reported abducted
- Real Madrid says Zidane stepping down as team's coach
- Through wars and rumors of wars, veterans fought and died for our freedom
- Signs point to shift in combating sexual assault in military
- US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack
- Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Auburn star joins Hatton softball program
- Moulton woman arrested for drug possession
- Decatur man, Haleyville woman arrested for theft in Lawrence County
- Sheriff: Moulton man doused woman in gasoline, threatened to burn her alive
- Courtland passes grass and weed ordinance
- Lawrence County’s Edwards signs with Coastal Alabama
- Lawrence County Young Farmers donate to local food pantry
- Trinity woman arrested on drug charges in Moulton
- Tractor driver injured in Tuesday morning crash
- Willard I. Boyett, HILLSBORO
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.