Last Saturday’s Fire Fall Festival was a “huge success,” according to Speake VFD Fire Chief Gunnar Walling.
“There were a ton of people,” said Walling. “I couldn’t believe the amount of kids!”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Last Saturday’s Fire Fall Festival was a “huge success,” according to Speake VFD Fire Chief Gunnar Walling.
“There were a ton of people,” said Walling. “I couldn’t believe the amount of kids!”
The first annual event was held at the Speake Fire Station on Oct. 29 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. met with nothing but “smiling faces,” per Walling.
A crowd gathered to enjoy the autumn afternoon at the station. Joining the Speake VFD were members from Caddo/Midway VFD, Hillsboro Area VFD, Red Bank VFD, Hatton VFD, and Chalybeate Springs VFD.
Community members played festival games and kids jumped in bouncy houses before the Speake VFD announced a new avenue of communication between the departments and their communities: The Lawrence County VFD app.
The app is designed to be an all-purpose safety and communication app between Lawrence County residents and their nearest fire stations. Residents can select their respective stations and choose to receive safety alerts and updates regarding news in the community.
The app also allows county stations to update residents on the status of upcoming events, in addition to other features.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.