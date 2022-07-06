Tuscumbia woman charged in Lawrence County shooting

A Tuscumbia woman is in the Lawrence County Jail after shooting her boyfriend in the leg at a Lawrence County residence, according to authorities.
Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Russellville Police that a male subject identified as Sylvester Talentino had arrived at Russellville Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg, a report from the Lawrence Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the report, Talentino and his girlfriend, Tasha Nacole Nesbit, 36, were at a Lawrence County residence on Alabama 101 when Nesbit began a physical altercation and shot Talentino.
Talentino was transferred to Huntsville Hospital for his injury.
A Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy and investigator contacted Nesbit at the Alabama 101 residence, where she was detained and transported to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the report said.
Nesbit was charged with second-degree domestic violence-assault and booked into the Lawrence County Jail, where she remained on Tuesday with bail set at $60,000, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.
Sheriff Max Sanders thanked the Russellville Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.