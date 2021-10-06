A virtual Career Expo, hosted by the Alabama Conference NAACP Labor & Industry Committee, is happening Saturday at 11:15 a.m.
The online event designed for high school students, young adults and those interested in jump starting a new career will connect participants to local industries and institutions, according to organizers.
Industries and organizations available via the Expo include Calhoun Community College, the Alabama Community College System, Rhema Motors, LLC, and others.
Those interested in attending should register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErce2srD0vHtD-UJxL_RDWh36_yPC2Ny90.
For more information, contact Chairperson Al Rainey at 256-683-7311, or email labor_industry@alnaacp.org.
