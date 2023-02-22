Youth Leadership Lawrence attends businesses and industries

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Youth Leadership Lawrence attended a business and industry day.
YLL started out at Joe Wheeler EMC where they were treated to breakfast. The students then played a game of Jeopardy to see how much they knew about electric co-op.
They then rode through the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park where their guide for the day, Tabitha Pace, gave the history of the park and how it was developed.
The next stop was at Lockheed Martin, where they were treated to lunch. The students were given the opportunity to tour their training facility and harness assembly building.
Youth Leadership Lawrence gives a big thanks to everyone that makes this day possible.
