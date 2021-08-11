Volunteer with Wild Alabama in the Sipsey Wilderness this Friday

Join Wild Alabama staff on Friday to volunteer for a day of trail maintenance in the Sipsey Wilderness.
Participating volunteers will meet at the Thompson trailhead at 8 a.m. to begin the workday on Trial 206, according to Wild Alabama. Volunteers can expect to help with light brushing of the trail, clearing multiflora rose and other non-native invasive plants, and naturalizing fire rings.
“There will also be a team of crosscut sawyers removing larger trail obstructions,” Wild Alabama said. “All tools and guidance will be provided. You bring work gloves and work helmet if you have your own. We provide helmets but some folks prefer their own.”
Volunteers are encouraged to pack at least two liters of water as well as lunch and snacks for the workday.
“If you tend to drink a lot of water, bring a way to filter your water. You can replenish in the creek. We will be working near water the entire time,” Wild Alabama said.
The trail is relatively flat, according to Wild Alabama, but summer heat can make the trek moderate to difficult. Organizers said the trail work will extend to the Sipsey rapids and back, which spans about a four-mile journey roundtrip.
The workday will end with an optional swim at the “blue hole,” Wild Alabama added.
Those interested in participating should register by emailing Kim Waites at kim@wildal.org.
