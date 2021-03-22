A Hamilton man and woman were arrested in Moulton last week after police responded to a disturbance call at Jack’s restaurant on Alabama 157.
Moulton Police were called to the fast-food chain last Thursday, where they found a couple “picking up items out of the parking lot that had apparently been thrown throughout the area during an argument,” a report from Moulton Police Department said.
Officers identified Todd Michael Prock, 22, and Erika Nicole Webb, 31, and discovered marijuana and marijuana wax on the suspects. According to the report from Police Chief Craig Knight, officers contacted the Department of Human Resources when an infant was located in one of the suspect’s vehicle.
DHR took emergency custody of the child, the report said.
Prock was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report. Webb was charged with tampering with evidence and public intoxication.
Knight said the incident is still under investigation and additional charges are possible.
