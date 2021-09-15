Alabama Extension offers animal practices demonstration Sept. 25

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System has partnered with Alabama A&M University’s Animal Science Team to offer a field demonstration concerning animal practices on Sept. 25.
Goat or sheep producers, forestland owners or anyone considering raising goats who are interested in learning how goats can be a sustainable option to control understory vegetation in forestland are urged to attend, according to organizers.
The event will be held at Winfred Thomas Agricultural Research Station in Hazel Green. Demonstrations will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m., according to organizers.
Demonstrations will highlight topics on parasite management and FAFFA Malan Chart scoring, Breeding management and heat detection in goats, drugs, disposal and downstream effects. The event will also feature animal trivia, especially concerning fun facts about goats and sheep, a hayride, prizes, and other activities.
Though admission to the event is free, pre-registration is required to attend, organizers said.
Those interested may register online at https://www.aces.edu/go/goatsheepsumit, or contact Valens Niyigena by calling 256-585-1811 for more information. Niyigena may also be reached by emailing vzn0022@aces.edu.
Winfred Thomas Agricultural Research Station is located at 372 Walker Lane in Hazel Green, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.