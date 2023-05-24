Hood joins Federation as Communications Specialist

Hood

The Alabama Farmers Federation welcomed Lawrence County native, AU Alum Tanner Hood as its multimedia communications specialist May 15. Hood previously served farmers as a Communications Department intern in 2022.

In his new role, Hood will divide his time between production support and content creation. He will provide department support, assist broadcast and podcast production, contribute articles to Neighbors magazine, provide support for the Farm-City program and lead efforts in website communication.

