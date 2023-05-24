Hood joins Federation as Communications Specialist

The Alabama Farmers Federation welcomed Lawrence County native, AU Alum Tanner Hood as its multimedia communications specialist May 15. Hood previously served farmers as a Communications Department intern in 2022.
In his new role, Hood will divide his time between production support and content creation. He will provide department support, assist broadcast and podcast production, contribute articles to Neighbors magazine, provide support for the Farm-City program and lead efforts in website communication.
Hood said joining the Federation full time feels like coming home.
“It is an honor to work for an organization that has supported me and other farmers,” said Hood, 22. “I am excited to give back to my state and our hard-working members.”
This May, Hood graduated from Auburn University (AU) with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications. At AU, he was involved in Collegiate Young Farmers and Auburn Christian Student Center. He was also a student writer for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Hood grew up on a beef cattle operation in Lawrence County; earned the Lawrence County Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation scholarship; and represented Alabama this past March in the American Farm Bureau Federation Collegiate Discussion Meet, making the Sweet 16.
Federation Communications Department Director Jeff Helms said Hood’s rural upbringing and joy for service made him a great fit for the state’s largest farm organization.
“During his time as an intern, Tanner impressed both coworkers and members with his passion for agriculture and work ethic,” Helms said. “He embodies the Alfa Companies’ core values of faith, family, community and integrity. We are excited to see him serve Alabama farmers.”
Hood will marry fiancé Lauren Hopper this August. They plan to live in Montgomery.
