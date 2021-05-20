Helping hands and giving hearts make dreams come true

It did seem like an impossible dream when the Jackson House Foundation was first formed in 2011. The historic home referred to as the Jackson House, built by Probate Judge William Kumpe in the late 1800s, and purchased by another probate judge, Will Jackson. The house came to be called the Jackson House when it was occupied by Judge Will and Arrie Jackson and the name stuck.
It was subsequently moved to its present location with the help of a grant. It was occupied by the Commission on Aging for a while, then rented out for weddings and community events.
But by 2011, the house had fallen into disrepair and it seemed a daunting task by some townsfolk when it was announced that the house could, should and would be saved. Many doubting people were quick to bring up the travesty of the demolition of the old Star Theatre, which was, much like the Joni Mitchell song, torn down to put up a parking lot. There had been a committee which was trying to save it, too, and it was a real disappointment to many who recalled the old theatre with affection for the memories it held, and for the unique appearance of a neon marquee and historic aspects of the old theatre. It would have been a wonderful addition to our town if it could have been preserved.
So, the fact that the theatre project was scrapped was an obstacle that had to be overcome everywhere any Foundation member went and asked for donations of any kind, both monetary, and for assistance in other ways, such as contributing merchandise for prizes and auction items.
The Jackson House Foundation (JHF) persevered, even though Chairperson Tammy Roberts had to dig into her personal bank account on several occasions to make insurance payments or to pay monthly bills. Fortunately, the JHF has become, to some extent, self-sufficient at this point, due in part to grants from the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, from private donations, from fundraisers and auctions and raffles.
One of their most popular events was modified this year because of an abundance of caution about the COVID -19 virus. Instead of having their annual brunch, bingo and fish dinner, the fundraiser went to an outdoor, to-go only venue.
The community turned out in full force, lining up at the gate almost an hour before the designated time. People love Jim Roberts’ fried seafood and hushpuppies, but they also wanted to get out and see other people after a long year of avoiding crowds and being cooped up in the house for a winter which still seems to be lurking around stubbornly.
But last Saturday, the weather couldn’t have been more perfect had it been mail-ordered special for the event. The breeze was welcome by the guys manning the grill and deep fryers out back of the house. The food was, by all accounts, some of the best seafood they’d ever eaten, and people enjoyed the camaraderie, even when they had to stand in line.
Moulton author, Joan Lang, who is a relative of the former owner, Arrie Jackson, and is one of the trustees of the JHF, was on hand to sell her book, written about Reason Young, the common ancestor she shares with Arrie Young Jackson. “It was a most enjoyable day,” said Lang. “The weather was perfect and I really enjoyed sitting outside under the trees and seeing the crowds start pouring in around 3:00.”
“I sold a number of my books, “I Would Walk a Thousand Miles,” she said, “And it’s always good to hear words of praise from those who have already read it. One man told me it should be made into a movie.”
Lang went on to praise the efforts of the various committees which oversee the annual fundraiser. “Tammy and others were in the back plating up the food as fast as Jim Roberts and his crew could dish it out,” she laughed. “There was always a line of people waiting but everyone was so nice and patient. Some of us ate in the Shade Garden and everyone was talking about how good the food was especially Jim’s hushpuppies. And although some left disappointed because we ran out of food early, the event was a real success.”
Cultural Resource Specialist for the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center, Anna Mullican, who is also a JHF member, is in charge of the silent auction. She was very appreciative of the crowd, as well.
“We are so thankful for all the donors and the bidders on our silent auction this year,” exclaimed Mullican. “We had a wide range of items to bid on including a trip to the beach, Redland Cotton towels, restaurant gift cards, garden and kitchen items and antiques. We couldn’t have had better weather to host this event outdoors at the Jackson House.”
“We are so close to seeing this historic home being rented out for weddings, bridal teas and showers. I’m very thankful to be a part of this organization that values historic preservation and public history,” said Mullican.
For Tammy and Jim Roberts it was a long two weeks spent in preparation of the event, Jim remembers that he cooked 70 pounds of French fries, “That’s double what we usually go through,” he laughed. “We served a big crowd and we ran out of food a little early, but we also cooked twice as much as previous years, so the event was definitely a success.”
Tammy observed that the people who were still there when the food ran out seemed disappointed, but were content to stay and listen to music provided by talented local artist, Glen Copeland. “It was good to see people enjoying themselves,” she pointed out. “Many of them gave generous donations and we certainly appreciate it!”
She went on to praise the dozen or so volunteers who helped with cleaning, cooking and plating the food. “We just couldn’t do things like this without volunteers, the many local merchants who contributed, and of course, the public, who this effort is really for, because this house will be available to the community when it’s finished. We earned enough from this fundraiser to purchase a new central unit for the upstairs rooms. She was elated that one of the last big hurdles was overcome with this weekend’s profits from the fundraiser. We still have a few things to go, but this was a big ticket item and now it’s just a matter of getting it installed, which should be sometime in June.”
This really is a community effort, and thanks goes to so many that there isn’t room here to list them all, people who baked for the bake sale, delivered plates to shut-ins, picked up items for the auction and supported the effort in so many ways, a heartfelt ‘thank you’ goes out from all of the members of the JHF. This is a big event and it takes a lot of helping hands!
The JHF also wishes to thank everyone who contributed in any way during the past 10 years to this monumental effort. Thanks to this community, the dream is becoming a reality.
