The Lawrence County Public Library (LCPL) is pleased to announce it is now accepting book donations. The library is committed to building a collection of books that will meet the needs and interests of its patrons, and it relies on the generosity of the community to achieve this goal. Donations may be dropped off at the library Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The library welcomes donations of books in good condition that are appropriate for its collection. The library accepts both fiction and non-fiction titles, as well as children’s books, graphic novels, audiobooks, DVDs, and CDs. The library also accepts monetary donations to support its collection development efforts.
All donations are tax-deductible. The library will use the donated books to expand its collection and provide resources to the community. Donated items the library cannot use will be offered for sale during a Friends of the Library book sale planned for the weekend of May 5th.
“We are thrilled to be able to accept book donations from the community,” said Library Executive Director Rex Bain. “Donations help us build a stronger collection that better serves the needs and interests of our patrons. We appreciate the support of our community and look forward to seeing the impact that these donations will have on our library.”
The LCPL is committed to providing access to a wide range of resources and services that promote lifelong learning and intellectual growth. The library provides a welcoming environment for all members of the community.
The library accepts donations in new or gently used condition with a copyright date within the previous five years. welcome.
All donations are tax-deductible. While library staff cannot determine the value of a donation for IRS purposes, staff can provide a form acknowledging the donation made to the library upon request.
For more information about book donations, please contact the LCPL at 256-974-0883.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.