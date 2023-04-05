The Lawrence County Public Library (LCPL) is pleased to announce it is now accepting book donations. The library is committed to building a collection of books that will meet the needs and interests of its patrons, and it relies on the generosity of the community to achieve this goal. Donations may be dropped off at the library Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The library welcomes donations of books in good condition that are appropriate for its collection. The library accepts both fiction and non-fiction titles, as well as children’s books, graphic novels, audiobooks, DVDs, and CDs. The library also accepts monetary donations to support its collection development efforts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.