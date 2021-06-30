Speaking at Rotary...

Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax spoke to the Rotary Club on Thursday, June 24. Weatherwax discussed a new vehicle rotation plan Moulton council members approved in 2019. According to the plan, the city purchases new vehicles at wholesale price. Each of the vehicles purchased will be sold after 12 to 18 months, or after reaching 100,000 miles, and replaced with new vehicles. Weatherwax said the city recently profited $18,076 after selling three trucks purchased in June of 2019 and December of 2020. Through the rotation plan, Weatherwax said the city purchased three replacement trucks for Moulton’s Parks and Recreation Department, Wastewater and Sewer Department, and Street Department. The city also purchased a fourth vehicle for Moulton Water Department, which was approved by council members earlier this year. Weatherwax told Rotary members the city should save on annual maintenance for city vehicles after older vehicles are phased out through the plan. The Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at Western Sirloin in Moulton.
