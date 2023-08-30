Alabama Historic Commission to hold annual Joe Wheeler birthday celebration

Pond Spring, the historical homesite of General Joe Wheeler, is gearing up to host its much-anticipated annual birthday celebration in honor of the renowned military leader. This cherished event promises a memorable experience for history enthusiasts and visitors alike, with a variety of vendors, reenactors, and historians coming together to pay homage to General Wheeler’s legacy.
General Joseph “Fighting Joe” Wheeler, a distinguished Confederate cavalry general during the American Civil War, was a prominent figure in American military history. Pond Spring, located in Hillsboro, Alabama, was the beloved homesite of General Wheeler and his family. Each year, the community gathers to celebrate his life and contributions to the nation.
The upcoming birthday celebration will take place on the grounds of Pond Spring and is set to feature numerous vendors offering an array of goods and crafts including local honey, shaved iced, music and free horse drawn carriage rides. Visitors will have the opportunity to peruse historical artifacts collected at Pond Spring, purchase unique souvenirs, and indulge in delectable foods from local vendors.
Adding to the excitement, a dedicated group of passionate reenactors and historians will bring history to life, showcasing various aspects of General Wheeler’s military endeavors and highlights from his illustrious career. Attendees will witness the Winston County Grays as they give civil war cannon demonstrations, and be able to mingle with the US Daughters of 1812, as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In addition to the reenactors, historians will be present to engage visitors with thoughtful discussions and presentations on General Wheeler’s life and accomplishments. These knowledgeable experts will provide unique insights, anecdotes, and answer questions, offering a deeper understanding of the man behind the legend.
The annual birthday celebration for General Joe Wheeler at Pond Spring Homesite has become a beloved tradition that draws visitors from near and far. It not only celebrates the life of a prominent historical figure but also serves as a platform for local artisans, vendors, and history enthusiasts to come together and create an immersive experience for all.
So mark your calendars and come join the festivities at Pond Spring on Saturday, September 9. Gates will open for regular hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m., but festivities will take place between 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Admission to the event is free, however there will be a charge for those who choose to tour the Joe Wheeler home.
Any questions concerning the event should call John Griffin at Pond Spring (256)443-1628 or Leland Free (256)606-1057.
