Alabama Historic Commission to hold annual Joe Wheeler birthday celebration

General Joe Wheeler Home

Pond Spring, the historical homesite of General Joe Wheeler, is gearing up to host its much-anticipated annual birthday celebration in honor of the renowned military leader. This cherished event promises a memorable experience for history enthusiasts and visitors alike, with a variety of vendors, reenactors, and historians coming together to pay homage to General Wheeler’s legacy.

General Joseph “Fighting Joe” Wheeler, a distinguished Confederate cavalry general during the American Civil War, was a prominent figure in American military history. Pond Spring, located in Hillsboro, Alabama, was the beloved homesite of General Wheeler and his family. Each year, the community gathers to celebrate his life and contributions to the nation.

