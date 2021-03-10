The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society continued its ongoing effort in maintaining and preserving Lawrence County Park, also known as Lock A, in North Courtland over the weekend. The Society hosted a cleanup day at the park situated along the Tennessee River on Friday, and saw several volunteers come to pick up trash and clear overgrowth in the area. LCHPS began its efforts in preserving the spot in 2019, when the group began clearing overgrowth and cleaning vandalized monuments at the park. LCHPS holds regular work days in the area to ensure Lawrence County Park continues to serve as a place of enjoyment for history enthusiasts, families and local residents. For more information, visit the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society on Facebook.
History and Preservation Society continue work at Lock A
