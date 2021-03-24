Moulton Police arrested two Lawrence County residents on felony charges of receiving stolen property after a stolen vehicle was found in Moulton last week, according to the police agency.
Jackie Smith Jr., 35, of Moulton, and Kayla Lorene Scott, 30, of Town Creek, were seen in a 2014 Toyota Camry in the parking lot of Moulton Walmart on Alabama 157 the day of the arrest. The Camry had been reported stolen in Decatur on March 17, according to a police report.
After authorities discovered the stolen vehicle, Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight and officers Adam Lentz and Shane Burkett, assisted by deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, blocked in the vehicle to prevent a possible pursuit, the report said.
“Smith was found to be in violation of the Adult Sex Offender Identification Requirement,” the report states. “Scott gave a false name to officers due to having arrest warrants with other law enforcement agencies. She was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.”
Smith was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and an adult sex offender ID violation. Scott was also charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were booked into the Lawrence County Jail, where Smith’s bond was set at $12,500 and Scott’s bond set at $23,000.
“The Moulton Police Department would like to acknowledge the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Walmart Asset Protection for all of the assistance that was provided,” Knight said. “We would also like the community to know that we are committed to maintaining proactive policing and are striving to make a positive difference for the citizens of Moulton.”
