The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Spooktacular event on Halloween night in Moulton.
Trick-or-treaters can “drive by” the Chamber office, located at 15379 Alabama 24, Suite 4, beginning at 4 p.m. The Chamber will hand out treat bags to visitors as long as supplies last, Chamber Director Craig Johnston said.
“(Visitors) do not get out of (their) vehicles. Just simply drive by the front doors and we’ll hand the bags off,” he said. “Bags will be prepared and handled using proper sanitation methods.”
The family-friendly drive-thru is free to attend and open to the public. Costumes are encouraged and welcome.
For more information, visit the Chamber of Commerce online at www.lawrencealabama.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.